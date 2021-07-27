Ex-CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana Appointed Delhi Police Commissioner
Rakesh Asthana was serving as the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF).
Rakesh Asthana, the 1984-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, has been appointed the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Union Home Ministry said on Tuesday, 27 July.
"Consequent upon appointment of Rakesh Asthana, Director General, BSF, as Commissioner of Police, Delhi, the competent authority has approved that SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, BSF vice Asthana, till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier," read the Home Ministry order.
Asthana was appointed as DG of BSF in August last year and was scheduled to retire on 31 July 2021.
In 2018, Asthana, who was the deputy to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Alok Verma, was booked by the CBI for allegedly receiving bribes from middlemen to give relief to a businessman being probed by him.
The government had then sent Asthana on forced leave, divesting him of his powers along with Verma, after their clash levelling allegations of corruption against each other.
However, the CBI had later given a clean chit to Asthana in the bribery case.
