Tata Sons Chief N Chandrasekaran Appointed as Air India Chairperson

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, was on Monday, 14 March, appointed as the chairperson of Air India, recently taken over by the salt-to-software conglomerate.

Chandrasekaran was appointed as the seventh chairman of Tata Sons Ltd in January 2017. He had joined the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016. Before that, Chandrasekaran had worked for 30 years at TCS, and had served as its CEO from 2009-2017.

In addition to TCS, the new Air India chairperson also chairs the boards of several group operating companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, and Tata Power.

The appointment comes nearly two months after the Air India divestment process completed on 27 January, with the Tata Group officially taking over the national airline.