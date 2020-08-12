‘Scariest Airport to Land’: Air India Pilot on Kerala Plane Crash

In India, the ATC does not provide proper braking action report to the pilot. The ATC is supposed to inform the pilot about the exact condition of the runway before landing - Whether the runway is wet or has patches of water, how many millimetre (mm) of static water on the runway, etc. Every mm of water on the runway changes the distance required for landing.

Braking action information helps the pilot to decide whether or not to land, given the condition of the runway. If the pilot feels there is a danger of skidding upon landing, he may divert to another airport.

It is criminal that the ATC does not give complete information about the runway to pilots. During the monsoons we are only told that runway is wet. That is not enough. The pilot should be told whether the braking action is normal or moderate or poor.

Due to rubber deposits (from aircraft tyres) on the runway, the tarmac is even more slippery. But no one bothers to remove these because it causes flight delays. Other Indian airports also face this problem. In the monsoons rubber deposits must be cleaned frequently. There are technologies available all over the world to do this.