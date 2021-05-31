‘I’m Just 21, And COVID Took Him Away’: Air India Pilot’s Daughter

21-year-old Sumedha, lost her father Captain Amitesh Prasad to COVID-19 on 9 May. Her dad was an Air India Pilot for almost 15 years. He tested COVID-19 positive after he returned to India on a flight from San Francisco on 15 April 2021.

Prasad started showing COVID-19 symptoms soon after landing. Initially, he quarantined himself and later got admitted to a hospital.