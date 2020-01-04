Passengers ‘Manhandled’ Crew Over Flight Delay, Accuse Air India

Unruly passengers allegedly manhandled cabin crew members and threatened to break open the cockpit door of Air India's Boeing 747 aircraft after their Delhi-Mumbai flight on Thursday, 2 January, was delayed due to a technical problem, according to an airline official.

“The AI865 flight on Thursday got delayed as it developed a technical snag. It had to return to the bay. Passengers started knocking on the cockpit door, asking and taunting the pilots to come out,” an airline official told PTI.