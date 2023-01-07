Delhi Police Arrests Man Accused of Urinating on Air India Passenger

Shankar Mishra, the accused in the Air India passenger urination case that occurred on 26 November, has been arrested in Bengaluru by the Delhi Police late on Friday night, 6 January.

Zeroing in: When the police ended up on the doorstep of the 34-year-old's home in Mumbai's Kamgar Nagar, it was locked and he wasn't to be found, according to a report by The Indian Express.

His family has not been cooperating in the probe, the report added, citing unnamed officers.

The Delhi Police has sought the assistance of the Mumbai Police in the investigation.

The pilot and crew of the flight have also been asked to aid the Delhi Police in the case.

Mishra's defence: Lawyers representing the accused issued a statement that said:

The elderly woman and Mishra had worked out a settlement.

Compensation was paid to the elderly woman.

Yes, but: The money was reportedly returned by the woman's daughter on 19 December.