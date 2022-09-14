Passengers of Air India Express Flight Evacuated at Muscat Airport Due to Smoke
As many as 141 passengers and 4 infants were evacuated from the plane, which was to fly from Muscat to Kochi.
As many as 141 passengers were evacuated from an Air India Express flight using slides after smoke emanated from the aircraft at the Muscat International Airport on Wednesday, 14 September.
The AI Express B737 (VT AXZ) aircraft, which was to fly from Muscat to Kochi, saw smoke in engine number 2 while it was on the runway.
"All passengers (141+ 4 infants) have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported and they have been transported to the terminal building," an official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
Alternative arrangements are currently being made to fly the passengers to Kochi from Muscat, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times.)
