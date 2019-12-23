AIIMS Team Performs Re-Postmortem on 4 Accused in Vet Rape Case

The second autopsy on the four slain accused in the brutal rape and murder of a woman veterinarian by a team of forensic experts of AIIMS, Delhi, is underway on 23 December at a hospital here, a top official said.

A separate cabin had been arranged at Gandhi Hospital for the team from the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the autopsy and the entire process is being videographed, Superintendent of the state-run facility Dr P Shravan Kumar said.