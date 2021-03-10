AIADMK Plays It Safe With 2nd List of Candidates for TN Elections
AIADMK has given tickets to several incumbent ministers in its second list of candidates for the Assembly elections.
Giving another chance to elected representatives, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has played it safe with its second list of candidates for 171 constituencies, in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) also released on Wednesday, 10 March, the names of constituencies from where its alliance partners Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will be contesting.
The AIADMK has allotted 20 constituencies to BJP, while S Ramadoss-led PMK will be contesting from 23 constituencies.
AIADMK has given tickets to several incumbent ministers. The prominent names featuring in the list are SP Velumani (minister), Thangamani (minister), VV Ramana (former minister), Mafoi Pandiarajan (minister), JCD Prabhakar, Gokula Indira, Valarmathi, KP Munusamy (AIADMK deputy coordinator), Sengottaiyan (minister), Pollachi Jayaraman, Dindigul Sreenivasan (minister), MC Sampath (minister), OS Manian, Vaithilingam (sitting MP), C Vijayabhaskar (minister).
Seats have not been allocated to many newcomers and except for Srirangam MLA S Valarmathi, Vaniyambadi MLA Nilofer Kafeel and Sivaganga’s Baskaran, all ministers and MLAs have been included in the list of candidates.
“AIADMK had to be very careful with this list. The party cannot risk losing elected representatives as they could get disgruntled and move to TTV Dhinakaran’s camp. Now that all the existing ministers are happy, there is no infighting and risk of losing key leaders.”A source within the AIADMK told The Quint
This comes on the same day that ousted AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran released the first list of candidates of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) – which includes 11 former AIADMK MLAs and a former MP.
While Sasikala’s sudden exit has come as a shock for AMMK – and an advantage for the AIADMK-BJP alliance – Dhinakaran has decided to contest in this election in an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).
This election is crucial for the EPS-OPS led party, to prove their support among people, as it is the first state election since AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa’s demise.
In 2019, AIADMK, in an alliance with BJP, had suffered a massive defeat. DMK had registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.
It is also interesting to note that the party, once led and managed by a woman, has only 12 women candidates this time around.
Constituencies Given to BJP by AIADMK in Tamil Nadu:
1. Thiruvannamalai
2. Nagercoil
3. Kulachal
4. Vilavankodu
5. Ramanathapuram
6. Modakkurichi
7. Harbour
8. Thousand Lights
9. Thirukovilur
10. Thittakudi
11. Coimbatore South
12. Virudhunagar
13. Aravakurichi
14. Thiruvaiyaru
15. Ooty
16. Tirunelveli
17. Thali
18. Karaikkudi
19. Dharapuram
20. Madurai North
Constituencies Given to PMK by AIADMK:
1. Gingee
2. Mailam
3. Jayankondam
4. Thiruporur
5. Vandavasi (reserved)
6. Neyveli
7. Thirupathur
8. Arcot
9. Gummidipoondi
10. Mayiladuthurai
11. Pennagaram
12. Dharmapuri
13. Virudhachalam
14. Kancheepuram
15. Keezh Pennathur
16. Mettur
17. Salem west
18. Sholinghur
19. Sankarapuram
20. Chepauk-Triplicane
21. Poonamallee (reserved)
22. Keezhvellore (reserved)
23. Athur
