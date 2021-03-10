AIADMK Plays It Safe With 2nd List of Candidates for TN Elections

Giving another chance to elected representatives, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has played it safe with its second list of candidates for 171 constituencies, in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.



Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) also released on Wednesday, 10 March, the names of constituencies from where its alliance partners Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will be contesting.

The AIADMK has allotted 20 constituencies to BJP, while S Ramadoss-led PMK will be contesting from 23 constituencies.