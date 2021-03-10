No Confidence Motion in Haryana Assembly; Majority Mark at 45
JJP MLA Devender Singh Babli on Tuesday, 9 March, stated that he stands with the protesting farmers.
The Congress-led Opposition on Wednesday, 10 March, moved a no-confidence motion against the the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janata Party government led by Manohar Lal Khattar.
Slamming the government for its alleged failures, Haryana’s Leader of Opposition BS Hooda while moving the motion said: “More than 250 farmers died on the border. I presented their names but I didn't find it in the newspaper.”
The 90-member Haryana Assembly presently houses an effective strength of 88 members, out of which:
- The BJP has 40 members
- The JJP has 10 members
- The Congress has 30 members
- Seven members are independent, of which five are supporting the government
- One member is of the Haryana Lokhit Party, which is also supporting the government
With two seats vacant in the Assembly, the majority mark stands at 45.
The BJP, Congress as well as the JJP have issued whips to their MLAs demanding compulsory attendance on Wednesday.
Haryana CM ‘Confident’
Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, according to news agency ANI, has said that he was “confident that the no-confidence motion against the government will be defeated in the Assembly.”
Opposition’s Plan
Former Chief Minister and Congress leader BS Hooda, on his part, according to PTI, said:
“The no-confidence motion will let people know which MLA stands with the government and which MLA stands with the farmers.”
On being asked about the Opposition not having enough numbers on their side, Hooda had said: "But that does not mean Opposition will not play its role."
Further, Hooda said that his party plans to bring many "Adjournment" and "Calling Attention" motions, as well.
“The Congress is going to bring no-confidence motion, Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee bill, many adjournments and calling attention motion against the government. We will seek answers on issues such as farmers’ neglect, rising unemployment, changes in domicile regulations, rising crime, paper leaks, liquor and registry scams.”BS Hooda
‘I Stand With Farmers’: JJP MLA
While the Haryana Assembly is ready to take up a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government on Wednesday, JJP MLA Devender Singh Babli on Tuesday stated that he stands with the protesting farmers.
However, Babli also added that he alone could not decide, and, it was for his party to take a call on whether to stay in the ruling alliance or to walk out of it.
Speaking to reporters at the end of Tuesday’s Assembly proceedings, Babli, as per PTI, said:
“If I alone take a stand, will farmers get justice? The voice I am raising in favour of farmers by being a member of the House, will I be able to do that when my party expels me for taking a different stand?”
On being asked about his party issuing a whip to its MLAs for compulsory attendance in the House on Wednesday, Babli said: "When the party has issued whip, willingness or non-willingness is not the question, one has to go by what the party has decided."
‘Deputy CM Dushyant Should Take a Stand’
Further, as per PTI, Babli said:
“You should understand. Entire party should withdraw support, Dushyant (Chautala) should take a step if this issue (farmers) is not being resolved. All (JJP) MLAs should come out (of the alliance).”
He also said that during party legislature group meetings in the past, Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala had been saying that the farmers’ issue will be resolved.
According to PTI, Babli responded to a question on why Chautala is not listening to his MLAs when majority of them have openly expressed their support for farmers, by saying:
“Don’t you know that? He thinks he can get more benefits for the farmers by being part of the government.”
"I have come in support of farmers and even today I have the same stand. Earlier too, I had said the situation wherein ruling party legislators are facing opposition from farmers in villages is not good and this issue should be resolved."
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
