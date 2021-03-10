No Confidence Motion in Haryana Assembly; Majority Mark at 45

The Congress-led Opposition on Wednesday, 10 March, moved a no-confidence motion against the the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janata Party government led by Manohar Lal Khattar.

Slamming the government for its alleged failures, Haryana’s Leader of Opposition BS Hooda while moving the motion said: “More than 250 farmers died on the border. I presented their names but I didn't find it in the newspaper.”