Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Best Wishes, Greetings, and Messages
Ahoi Ashtami 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, 17 October. Here's the list of wishes, messages, and greetings.
Ahoi Ashtami or Ahoi Aathe is one of the important festivals of Hindus which is celebrated every year on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. The significance of Ahoi Ashtami is that mothers observe a fast for the good health, well being, and longevity of their children. This year, Ahoi Ashtami or Ahoi Aathe 2022 falls on Monday, 17 October 2022.
Ahoi Ashtami festival is mainly celebrated by people of North India. Mothers keep fast from sunrise till the appearance of stars in the sky at night. People offers special rituals and worship Ahoi Mata to seek blessings for their children.
Earlier, mothers used to keep Ahoi Ashtami Vrat for the well-being and good health for their sons only but nowadays, the tradition has changed and the fast is kept for both daughters as well as sons.
Let's read some best wishes, greetings, and messages that you can share with your loved ones.
Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Wishes, Greetings, and Messages
May your children achieve their goals in all their endeavors on Ahoi Ashtami, and may all their dreams come true. Ahoi Mata ki Jai. Happy Ahoi Ashtami.
May Ahoi Mata bestow your children with good health, success, and longevity. Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022.
On the auspicious occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, lI wish and pray for the good health of your children. Happy Ahoi Aathe 2022.
On the wonderful occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, please accept my sincere greetings and best wishes for your children and the entire family. Many Many Happy Returns of the Day.
On the occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, I pray today to Goddess Ahoi to shower her blessings, immense health and wealth in your life. Happy Ahoi Ashtami!!
You have been wishing for a kid since long time and who can understand the pain other than me. On this auspicious Ahoi Ashtami, I wish you a lifelong motherhood and happiness till eternity. Happy Ahoi Ashtami My Dear Sister.
Ahoi Ashtami is the auspicious day to pray for the good health, well-being, and success of your children. I wish that all your prayers are answered today by Ahoi Mata.
Children are one of the wonderful blessings of God and everyone should be bestowed with this blessing. On the eve of Ahoi Ashtami I pray that you become a mother soon. Happy Ahoi Aathe.
The happiness of parents lies in the happiness of their children. I wish on this auspicious day that all the children succeed in their goals and accomplish whatever they have desired for. Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022.
Ahoi Ashtami is the day when all the mothers pray for the well-being and happiness of their beloved children. I hope this day be full of miracle and joy for all the mothers who have kept a Ahoi Ashtami Vrat for their children. Happy returns of the day.
Like the stars shine in the sky, I wish that Ahoi Mata bless with your children with bundles of joy and happiness so that they shine in every phase of their life. Happy Ahoi Ashtami.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.