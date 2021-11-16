'Negatively Impacts Children': Ahmedabad Seeks Removal of Non-Veg From Stalls

However, State chief CR Paatil reportedly asked civic bodies to not base announcements on “personal beliefs”, The Indian Express reported.

He added, "It was the personal opinion of independent leaders and state BJP has nothing to do with it and we will not implement it across the state," The Indian Express quoted.

Several BJP leaders and members reportedly echoed this sentiment, disagreeing with the decision. In Vadodara, a BJP elected representative said, "I am a vegetarian but I do not agree with the decision. The stalls selling non-vegetarian food are a source of livelihood for some families.."

The VMC orders came a day after the Rajkot city mayor asked the VMC to ensure that non-vegetarian food stalls remain strictly within the hawking zones and steer clear of the main road.

In October, during the Navratri festivities, several Hindutva outfits had compelled meat shops to shut down in various states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.