Why Is Haryana's Ahir Community Demanding Separate Regiment in Army?

Lt. General Kamal Davar (retd), veteran of the 1965 and 1971 wars, told The Quint that "pure class" regiments had been deliberately created by the British because they wanted to keep Indians divided. But after independence it was decided that all regiments will be "all India, all class," which essentially entailed mixed-class compositions.

While he emphasised that Ahirs were extremely brave troops, he said, "It is well-nigh impossible and totally incorrect to have a pure-class regiments in the current times," adding that if such a demand were to be met, "other communities would also make similar demands - which would not be conducive to a diverse society like India."

Speaking along similar lines, Lt. General Satish Dua (retd) also said that the Indian Army follows a "comprehensive recruitment" policy owing to the diversity in the country.

A former army officer who did not wish to be named told The Quint that the demand of the Ahir community was a long-standing issue, but present policies in the army did not permit such demands to be met.

"Regiments like the Punjab regiment, the Dogra regiment and the Sikh regiment were formed earlier, but in the post-independence period, most regiments have been mixed-class ones."

He also said that the Ahirs had a large-standing force in the armed forces and that they had fought very bravely, and had proved their valour in all the wars they fought, "like the battle of Chushul in 1962 when a whole Ahir company sacrificed their lives to protect the nation."