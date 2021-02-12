Ahead of Polls, Assam Cuts Fuel Price By Rs 5, Liquor Duty by 25%

The government on Monday, 1 February, imposed agriculture and infrastructure development cess at the rate of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel, to mobilise additional resources required in these two key segments of the economy.

Speaking at the post-Budget press briefing, the FM clarified that the Agri Infra Cess will not result in a price increase for consumers, as the higher cess has been adjusted with lower customs duty.

In the Budget proposal, while agriculture and infrastructure development cess at the rate of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel has been levied, the government has reduced basic excise duty (BED) on petrol from Rs 2.98 a litre to Rs 1.4 a litre and special additional excise duty (SAED) from Rs 12 a litre to Rs 11 a litre. Similarly, for diesel, BED has been reduced from Rs 4.83 a litre to Rs 1.8 a litre and BAED from Rs 9 a litre to Rs 8 a litre.

Minor correction in retail prices even after this change is expected to be absorbed by oil marketing companies, keeping consumers from any further increase in petrol and diesel prices, reported IANS.

According to The Indian Express, a similar adjustment has been made for alcoholic beverages, which currently attract 150 percent basic customs duty. This duty has now been slashed to 50 percent, even as the Budget has proposed an AIDC of 100 percent. Owing to this, there will be no price hike for the consumer, the report says.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times, The Indian Express and PTI)