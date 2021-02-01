Budget: No Rise in Retail Petrol, Diesel Prices Despite New Cess

The government on Monday, 1 February, imposed agriculture and infrastructure development cess at the rate of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel, to mobilise additional resources required in these two key segments of the economy.

However, to prevent the additional cess from impacting the retail price of the two petroleum products, which have already reached historically high levels across the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that rates of basic excise duty and special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel are being reduced from the existing levels.

