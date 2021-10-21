Heart Attack Cause of Death: Post Mortem Report of Agra Man Who Died in Custody
Arun Kumar, a sanitation worker from belonging to the Valmiki community, had died while in police custody.
Two days after a sanitation worker died in police custody in Agra, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday, 20 October, said that the man had died due to a heart attack, as per the post-mortem report.
Arun Kumar, a sanitation worker belonging to the Valmiki community, had been accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from the Jagdishpur police station. After being picked up by the police for interrogation, he had died while in custody on Tuesday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Agra) Muniraj G said that a post-mortem conducted by a panel of doctors had shown that Kumar's death had been caused by a heart attack.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
What Had Happened
The accused, Kumar, had been picked up by the Agra police for interrogation on Tuesday after Rs 25 lakh were stolen from the Jagdishpur police station. The police has alleged that he fell ill while in custody and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
An FIR on the charges of murder has been registered at the Jagdishpur police station.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Agra) Muniraj G, as quoted by news agency ANI, said:
"During questioning he confessed to the crime. Police recovered Rs 15 Lakhs from his home, during recovery he fell ill. Police and his family rushed him to hospital. Doctor declared him brought dead. FIR registered, further action will be taken as per post-mortem report."
Meanwhile, ADG Agra Rajiv Krishna said, "Our officers are in contact with his family. They're cooperating. Action will be taken if there was any negligence. Family has filed complaint, they suspect that he was beaten up by the police following which he died. FIR registered, matter it will be probed."
Five police personnel who were part of the team that had interrogated Kumar have been suspended. A gazetted officer will probe the matter, as per the police.
The government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who had travelled to Agra on Thursday to express her condolences to Kumar's kin, has announced Rs 30 lakh compensation for the family.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.