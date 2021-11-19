'Agitation Will Not Be Taken Back': Rakesh Tikait on Farm Laws Repeal

In response to the Centre’s decision to repeal the farm laws on Friday, 19 November, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the announcement seems to be an election gimmick.

“This decision also seems to be an election gimmick, given the manner in which the graph of Centre is going down and their image is getting affected. They are working under the pressure of the companies, only to benefit them,” reported ANI, quoting Tikait.

Tweeting in Hindi, the farmer leaders said that “the agitation will not be taken back. We will wait for the day when the farm laws will be scrapped in the Parliament. Along with the MSP, the government should also discuss other issues of farmers”.