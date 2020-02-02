Aged Anti-CAA Protester At Kolkata’s Sit-in Dies of Cardiac Arrest

A senior citizen and regular at the Shaheen Bagh-style protest at Kolkata’s Park Circus Maidan fell sick around midnight on Saturday, 1 February according to a Facebook post by a local journalist.

Sameeda Khatoon apparently fell ill due to the cold weather conditions and was taken to the nearby Islamia hospital where she was declared dead in the wee hours of Sunday.

Calling her a ‘martyr’ who laid down her life fighting CAA, the post said that: ‘ We hold Amit Shah and Modi responsible for her death.’