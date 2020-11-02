AG Declines Consent for Contempt Case Against AP CM Reddy, Aide

The Attorney General for India, KK Venugopal, has declined consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his principal advisor, Ajeya Kallam, for making public allegations against Justice NV Ramana, judge of the Supreme Court, reported LiveLaw.

The Attorney General stated that the conduct of CM Reddy and his advisor was “contumacious” but as the Chief Justice of India is “seized of the matter” it would not be appropriate for him to deal with the same.

Earlier, Supreme Court lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay had sought AG’s consent to initiate criminal contempt against Reddy and Kallam.