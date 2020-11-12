AG Gives Consent for Contempt of Court Plea Against Kunal Kamra

These individuals can now file criminal contempt petitions against Kamra in the Supreme Court.

In a rebuke of Kamra’s series of tweets on 11 November about the Supreme Court after a two-judge bench granted interim bail to Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami, Venugopal further stated that the other tweets are also “highly objectionable”. However, he left it to the apex court to decide whether they too amounted to criminal contempt.

The Venugopal concluded by pointing out that people today believe that they can condemn the Supreme Court and its judges by exercising their freedom of speech.