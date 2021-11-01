After Skipping Many Summons, Anil Deshmukh Appears Before ED in Corruption Case





Earlier, on 11 October, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had conducted raids at the Mumbai and Nagpur residences of the former Maharashtra home minister in relation to its investigation into its purported Preliminary Enquiry (PE) leak.

In September, the probing agency had arrested Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and SI Abhishek Tiwari for leaking a confidential CBI report, which had purportedly given a 'clean chit' to Deshmukh, to the media.

Daga and Tiwari were arrested for trying to influence the probe against Deshmukh.