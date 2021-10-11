After Preliminary Enquiry Leak, CBI Raids Anil Deshmukh's Properties

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, 11 October conducted raids at the Mumbai and Nagpur residences of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in relation to its investigation into its purported Preliminary Enquiry (PE) leak.

In September, the probing agency had arrested Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and SI Abhishek Tiwari for leaking a confidential CBI report, which had purportedly given 'clean chit' to Deshmukh, to the media.

Daga and Tiwari were arrested for trying to influence the probe against Deshmukh.

The leaked report had stated that a preliminary inquiry had reportedly concluded that there was "no congnisable offence committed by former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh" in the extortion case involving former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

The leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had stepped down from the post of home minister in April after he was accused of corruption by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh. Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked the former Assistant Police Inspector in Mumbai Police, Sachin Vaze, to collect Rs 100 crore from hotel owners in Mumbai.