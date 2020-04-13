After Punjab Cop’s Hand Chopped Off, 11 Arrested in Commando Op

Eleven people were arrested at a gurudwara in a police operation, in which shots were fired after a purported group of nihangs chopped off an officer’s hand and injured three other Punjab policemen when they were stopped from violating the lockdown in Patiala district.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh's hand was cut off with a sword and three other policemen injured when the group travelling in an SUV attacked them outside the wholesale vegetable market in Sanaur town. A mandi official was also hurt.

The group had fled after the attack and holed itself up in the Nihang Dera complex which also houses Gurudwara Khichdi Sahib at Balbera village, about 25 km from Patiala city.