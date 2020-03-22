After Maharashtra, Delhi Imposes Section 144 to Battle Coronavirus
As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country, Delhi has imposed Section 144 across the national capital on Sunday, 22 March.
Maharashtra had already imposed Section 144.
The order bans demonstrations, protests, processions among other types of assemblies for social, cultural, religious, academic and sport reasons.
Metro rail services across the country, including the Delhi Metro network, has been shut till 31 March.
"Organisation of weekly markets (except for vegetable, fruits and essential commodities), concerts, exhibitions etc is prohibited," the order stated.
A 'janata curfew' is already being observed across the country on Sunday since 7 am till 9 pm which was announced on Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)