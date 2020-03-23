After Lockdown, Punjab Imposes Curfew to Combat Coronavirus

The Punjab government on Monday, 23 March, imposed a curfew to stop the spread of coronavirus, making it the first state to take the drastic measure. Earlier, it had only imposed a complete lockdown.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced the curfew as people were defying the lockdown imposed in the state, officials said.

“After reviewing the situation with the Chief Secretary and the DGP, the CM has announced a full curfew with no relaxations,” an official spokesperson said.

A senior official told PTI: