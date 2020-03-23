After Lockdown, Punjab Imposes Curfew to Combat Coronavirus
The Punjab government on Monday, 23 March, imposed a curfew to stop the spread of coronavirus, making it the first state to take the drastic measure. Earlier, it had only imposed a complete lockdown.
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced the curfew as people were defying the lockdown imposed in the state, officials said.
“After reviewing the situation with the Chief Secretary and the DGP, the CM has announced a full curfew with no relaxations,” an official spokesperson said.
A senior official told PTI:
The deputy commissioners have been asked to issue the necessary orders, the spokesperson said.
Anybody seeking relaxations to the restrictions will get them for a given period and purpose, the spokesperson added.
Earlier today, the state government also announced that it will help those whose livelihood is affected as a result of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, ANI reported.
It further said all IAS Officers and all officers of Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) shall contribute their salary for a day to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
(With inputs from PTI & ANI.)
