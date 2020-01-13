After Kolkata Port, BJP’s Swamy Says ‘Rename Victoria Memorial’

After the renaming of Kolkata Port Trust, the BJP has now demanded that the city’s iconic Victoria Memorial be renamed after warrior queen Rani Lakshmi Bai.

In a tweet, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said: “I welcome Namo's statement in Kolkata that History as we know should be reviewed. He should implement that statement by re-naming Victoria Memorial as Rani Jhansi Smarak Mahal. Queen Victoria took over India after the betrayal of Rani Jhansi in 1857 and looted India for 90 years.”