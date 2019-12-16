Amid CAA Protests, Lucknow’s Nadwa College Shut Till 5 January
After Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), protests broke out at Islamic seminary Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow on Monday, 16 December. In the aftermath of the protests, the college has been closed till 5 January 2020, ANI reported.
The students shouted slogans in support of Jamia and Aligarh universities. However, the police prevented them from coming out of the campus.
As the protest intensified, the students reportedly indulged in stone-pelting.
Since Sunday, the number of universities taking part in the protest against the amended Citizenship Amendment Act have rapidly increased.
‘Aawaz Do, Hum Ek Hain’
Chanting slogans of ‘Aawaz do, hum ek hain’, the students stepped out of their hostel gate late on Sunday night, but had barely marched for ten minutes when the police pushed them back inside the campus.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Kalanidhi Naithani said, “There was stone-pelting for about 30 seconds when around 150 people had come out to protest and raise slogans. Situation is normal now. Students are going back to their classrooms.”
Singh said, “Senior officers including District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police are on the spot.”
A few eye witnesses claimed that police cracked down on a peaceful assembly of students to quickly quell the protest.
Sonam Kumar, Circle Officer, Mahanagar said that they had received a tip-off from passers-by raging outside Nadwa, following which they rushed to the spot.
“There was no extraordinary law and order breach, but security has been beefed up around campus,” he said, reported The Times of India.
Meanwhile, students also tried to take out a protest at another Integral University in the city.
Singh, while speaking to ANI on Monday, had said that Section 144 has been imposed in Saharanpur, Meerut and Lucknow among other districts in Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from PTI, The Times of India)
