Amid CAA Protests, Lucknow’s Nadwa College Shut Till 5 January

Singh said, “Senior officers including District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police are on the spot.”

A few eye witnesses claimed that police cracked down on a peaceful assembly of students to quickly quell the protest.

Sonam Kumar, Circle Officer, Mahanagar said that they had received a tip-off from passers-by raging outside Nadwa, following which they rushed to the spot.

“There was no extraordinary law and order breach, but security has been beefed up around campus,” he said, reported The Times of India.

Meanwhile, students also tried to take out a protest at another Integral University in the city.

Singh, while speaking to ANI on Monday, had said that Section 144 has been imposed in Saharanpur, Meerut and Lucknow among other districts in Uttar Pradesh.