After 10 Months, Delhi’s Class 10, 12 Reopen with COVID Protocols

After being closed for almost ten months due to the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the country, the Arvind Kejriwal government has opened schools on Monday, 18 January for students of class 10 and 12, following strict COVID guidelines.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia gave his best wishes to students for their first day of school and said, “It feels good to see children back in schools. The children are also happy. Life is coming back on track. They were unhappy after sitting at home for long and attending online classes. Schools have been re-opened in a restricted manner, with all protocols," quoted news agency ANI.