Delhi Schools Allowed To Reopen for Classes 10, 12 From 18 January

The Delhi government has allowed schools to reopen for classes 10 and 12 from 18 January, the Directorate of Education said on Wednesday, 13 January, ahead of the CBSE board exams to be held from 4 May.

However, physical attendance is not compulsory, with students to attend only with the consent of the parents.

"In order to conduct activities pertaining to pre-board preparation and practical work, the government and government-aided/unaided schools may call students of Class 10 and 12 only to school from 18 January. The child should be called to school only with the consent of parents," the Delhi government said.