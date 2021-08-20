Afghanistan: Images of Women Vandalised at Kabul Stores, Salons

On Tuesday, 17 August, the Taliban had indicated that it would not make full burqa mandatory for women, as they did during their previous rule in the country.

Speaking to Britain's Sky News, Suhail Shaheen, spokesperson for Taliban's political office in Doha said, "The burqa is not the only hijab (headscarf) that (can) be observed, there are different types of hijab not limited to burqa."

However, he did not clarify what other types of hijab would be acceptable under the Taliban rule.

He had also said that women "can get education from primary to higher education – that means university. We have announced this policy at international conferences, the Moscow conference and here in Doha conference (on Afghanistan)".

Meanwhile, in a press conference on Tuesday, the Taliban also claimed that they are commited to providing women their rights based on Islam, TOLO News reported.

Claiming that there will be no discrimination against women, a spokesperson said women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed.