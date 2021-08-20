Afghanistan: Images of Women Vandalised at Kabul Stores, Salons
Ever since Taliban took control, concerns have been raised over the possible re-imposition of an oppressive regime.
Soon after the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Sunday, 15 August, visuals emerged showing images of women on the facades of Kabul's beauty salons being painted upon or vandalised.
According to an AFP report, owners of beauty salons and other shops have been whitewashing or covering faces of women from their shopfronts or outdoor walls.
Viral photos on social media showed that the photos were not only being removed, but also being painted on and torn apart.
Twitter Users Call out the Move
Among the pictures doing the rounds were that of a storefront, which shows men whitewashing images of women at the shop's outer wall.
Taliban Claims it Would Give Women their Due Rights
On Tuesday, 17 August, the Taliban had indicated that it would not make full burqa mandatory for women, as they did during their previous rule in the country.
Speaking to Britain's Sky News, Suhail Shaheen, spokesperson for Taliban's political office in Doha said, "The burqa is not the only hijab (headscarf) that (can) be observed, there are different types of hijab not limited to burqa."
However, he did not clarify what other types of hijab would be acceptable under the Taliban rule.
He had also said that women "can get education from primary to higher education – that means university. We have announced this policy at international conferences, the Moscow conference and here in Doha conference (on Afghanistan)".
Meanwhile, in a press conference on Tuesday, the Taliban also claimed that they are commited to providing women their rights based on Islam, TOLO News reported.
Claiming that there will be no discrimination against women, a spokesperson said women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed.
Background
Ever since the Taliban took control over Kabul, many concerns have been raised over the possible re-imposition of an oppressive regime in Afghanistan, like the one that was enforced in 1996 to 2001, when punishments were severe and women were denied the most basic of rights.
(With inputs from AFP, TOLONews)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.