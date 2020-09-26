‘Does Govt Have Rs 80,000 Cr?’: Serum CEO on COVID-19 Vaccine

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO and owner of the Serum Institute of India, on Saturday, 26 September, questioned whether the Indian government will have Rs 80,000 crore available over the next one year, pointing out that the Health Ministry would need the amount to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in the country.

"This is the next concerning challenge we need to tackle... I ask this question, because we need to plan and guide vaccine manufacturers both in India and overseas to service the needs of our country in terms of procurement and distribution," he said in his tweets.