Serum Institute Gets Nod to Resume Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Trial 

Revoking its earlier order to suspend new recruitment for phase two and three trials, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani on Tuesday, 15 September, granted the Serum Institute of India the permission to resume clinical trials of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII said in a tweet, “As I'd mentioned earlier, we should not jump to conclusions until the trials are fully concluded. The recent chain of events is a clear example of why we should not bias the process and should respect the process till the end. Good news.”