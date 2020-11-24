Adar Poonawalla Announces 100 Mn Doses of Oxford Vaccine by Jan

The CEO of the Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla, told NDTV on Monday, 23 November, that a minimum of 100 million doses of Covidshield, a coronavirus vaccine that is said to be 90 percent effective under some conditions will be available in India by January.

The Oxford University on Monday said that the interim analysis from its phase three vaccine trial shows that the 70 percent effectiveness comes from combining two doses. The participants were given two high doses, which showed 62 percent efficiency, but it rose to 90 percent when they were given a half dose, followed by a high one, reported BBC.