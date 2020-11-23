Oxford Vaccine Shows 70% Effectiveness Against COVID-19, Says Firm

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca has proved to be 70 percent effective after a large-scale trial.

The Oxford University said that the interim analysis from its phase three vaccine trial shows that the 70 percent effectiveness comes from combining two doses.

The data released shows that the vaccines are not as effective as Pfizer and Moderna, which have proved to be around 95 percent effective.

However, as per a BBC report, the Oxford jab is cheaper and easier to store and transport.