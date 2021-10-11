Adani Ports Not To Handle Containerised Cargo From Iran, Pak, Afghan From 15 Nov
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had seized a huge consignment of heroin at Gujarat's Mundra port last month.
The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) issued a statement on Monday, 11 October, stating they will not be handling containerised cargo from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan from 15 November. This comes after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized a huge consignment of heroin – 2,988.22 kg, with an estimated street value of Rs 2,000 crore – at Gujarat's Mundra port on 15 September.
“Please be informed that with effect from November 15, 2021, APSEZ will not handle EXIM (Export-Import) containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This trade advisory will apply to all terminals operated by APSEZ and including third party terminals at any APSEZ port till further notice,” the group said in a statement signed by their Chief Executive Officer Subrat Tripathy.
Earlier on 20 September, a senior Andhra Pradesh Police official had said that the consignment was intended to reach Delhi and not Vijayawada, IANS had reported. Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Sreenivasulu's clarification came amid reports that a city-based firm was under probe by the DRI in connection with the drug haul. The contraband was mixed with talc stone powder, and packed in two containers, IANS had reported.
(With inputs from IANS.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.