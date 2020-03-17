‘Tsunami-Like Political Wave Awaits’: Rajini on 2021 TN Elections
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth referred to his new political party as a “tsunami” at the one-year anniversary of journalist Rangaraj Pandey’s Tamil YouTube channel Chanakya on Monday, adding that the “transformation is in the hands of gods. People are the gods. You will have to do it.”
He clarified that this is what he meant by “miracles will happen in Tamil Nadu” in the upcoming 2021 elections. His statements were greeted with a loud applause from the crowds.
‘Waves are Important’
Expanding on the history of politics in Tamil Nadu, he pointed out how ‘waves’ have helped stalwarts such as MGR and Jayalalithaa also win political battles. He said,
“MGR was part of DMK for about 25-30 years. He was a very good human being and a hard worker. He was thrown from the party for asking questions. Had he resigned, he may not have received the response he did from people. Sympathy wave struck for him. He became Chief Minister for the very first time.”
Also referring to Jayalalithaa, he said, “In 1991, Jayalalithaa made an alliance with the Congress. This was when Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated and a wave against DMK rose. That helped her win the 1991 elections and she became the CM for the first time.”
“Similarly, NT Rama Roa was able to become Chief Minister of then Andhra Pradesh when Telugu nationalism became strong in the minds of the people. Waves are important,” he added.
“Never Thought of CM’s Post”
It was on 12 March that Rajinikanth, amidst a lot of anticipation, clarified to all his fans and the public that he does not intend to contest in polls and does not eye any position of power that includes the chief minister’s chair. He, however, will continue to head the party.
“I have never thought of the chief minister’s post. I only want a change in politics... If change in politics and government does not happen now, it will never happen,” he said.
He explained how he has “never been interested to be a chief minister.” He said the head of the state will be a “young, educated and smart person who is keen to take the state forward.”
Explaining how he wants his party to work, he said, the ground-level leaders will work for the party to win the confidence of the people. However, if there are people among this who could later use their position to make themselves richer, they will be cut off. He added that 65% of the people in positions of power will be below the age of 50 and must be well-educated and a number of former IAS and IPS officers will be included.
The primary goal of the party would be ‘to change the system’ and that he will serve to be ‘the bridge for making all this happen.’
