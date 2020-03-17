‘Tsunami-Like Political Wave Awaits’: Rajini on 2021 TN Elections

It was on 12 March that Rajinikanth, amidst a lot of anticipation, clarified to all his fans and the public that he does not intend to contest in polls and does not eye any position of power that includes the chief minister’s chair. He, however, will continue to head the party.



“I have never thought of the chief minister’s post. I only want a change in politics... If change in politics and government does not happen now, it will never happen,” he said.

He explained how he has “never been interested to be a chief minister.” He said the head of the state will be a “young, educated and smart person who is keen to take the state forward.”