Activist Sudha Bharadwaj Gets Bail in UAPA Case Over Bhima-Koregaon Unrest
Sudha Bharadwaj, a human rights lawyer, was arrested in 2018, and is presently lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla jail.
Activist Sudha Bharadwaj who is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the Bhima Koregaon unrest case was granted default bail on Wednesday, 1 December.
Bharadwaj, a human rights lawyer, was arrested in 2018, and is presently lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla jail, in connection with the case.
