'Absolutely Transparent Process': CEC Chandra on Delimitation in J&K

Commission member Chandra observed that the first full-fledged delimitation commission was formed in 1981 which submitted its recommendation in 1995, using data from the 1981 census. Thereafter, no delimitation has taken place.

He added that as per the Constitutional mandate, data from the latest census, that is the 2011 census, will be taken into consideration for the impending delimitation exercise.

"The Commission is doing its work as per the Delimitation Act and as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act," CEC Chandra said.