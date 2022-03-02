ADVERTISEMENT

Able To Evacuate Citizens From Ukraine Due to India's Rising Power: Modi in UP

"Those who questioned the valour of armed forces and 'Make in India' can't make country strong," PM Modi added.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p></div>
i

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 2 March, said India is able to rescue its citizens from war-torn Ukraine because of its rising power.

"It is because of India's rising power that we are able to evacuate citizens from Ukraine," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra.

"Those who questioned the valour of armed forces and 'Make in India' can't make country strong," he further said.

"We're making all efforts to evacuate people stuck in Ukraine under Operation Ganga. Thousands of citizens brought back to India. To accelerate this mission, India has sent its 4 ministers there, will leave no stone unturned for the safe passage of Indians," he added.

(This article will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
