Aadhaar Card Update Online: Know the Deadline To Make Changes for Free; Details

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has officially extended the deadline for updating Aadhaar cards online. According to the latest details, the last date to update your Aadhaar cards online is 14 June 2024. This means that Indian residents now have a couple of days to update their Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents free of charge. As per the Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016, citizens should update their POI and POA documents every ten years.

According to the official details, one must update a child's biometric information on their Blue Aadhaar card at ages 5 and 15. You can update demographic information such as Name, Address, Date of Birth/Age, Gender, Mobile Number, Email Address, Relationship Status, etc, online for free. However, remember that the last date to make the necessary changes is near.