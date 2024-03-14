Aadhaar Card Free Update Deadline Extended Till 14 June: Steps To Do It Online

There is a good news for people who missed to update their Aadhaar Card free of cost. The deadline to update the Aadhaar Card for free has been extended to14 June 2024 by UIDAI. It must be noted that the free Aadhaar update can be only done online on myaadhaar portal. The details that can be updated free include name, address, and more. Offline update at Common Services Centres (CSC) is not free of cost.
Keeping your Aadhaar updated is important for several reasons, and one of them is to avoid the Aadhaar-related scams. The previous deadline to update Aadhaar Card for free was 14 March 2024. "Based on the positive response from the residents, it is decided to extend the facility for 3 more months i.e. from 15.12.2023 to 14.03.2024", said UIDAI in previous statement.
Aadhaar Card Free Update Last Date
The deadline to update your Aadhaar Card for free is now 14 June 2024.
Where To Update Aadhaar Card for Free?
The free update of Aadhaar Card can be done on the myaadhaar portal app and website.
Which Details of Aadhaar Card can be Updated Free?
Some of the Aadhaar Card details that can be updated free of cost include name, mobile number, address, email, and more.
People must note down that the online update of Aadhaar is free till 14 June 2024 only. After the deadline, Rs 25 will be charged every time a person updates the Aadhaar Card.
Who is Eligible To Upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address for Aadhaar Card Update?
Individuals whose Aadhaar Card was issued before 10 years and has not been updated since then need to upload POA (proof of address) and POI (proof of identity) documents.
How To Update Aadhaar Card Free Online
Follow below steps to update your Aadhaar Card for free through online portals.
Visit official website, myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the login page.
Enter login details like Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID.
Click on the Aadhaar Update Option.
Now click on any of the options that you want to update like name, phone number, gender, date of birth, etc.
After choosing any of these options, you will be asked to upload a scanned document for the same.
Upload the document and hit the submit option.
A Service Request Number (SRN) would show up on a new page.
Note down the number for further reference.
Once your Aadhaar Card update is complete, you will be notified via registered email or phone number.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)