Parliament Session: Farm Laws Repeal Bill Passed in LS Amid Opposition Ruckus

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha amid vehement protest by Opposition MPs.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday, 29 November, with opposition sloganeering for discussion on farmers' issues, leading to both the Houses being adjourned till 12 noon, and then 2 pm for a second time.

The Winter Session is scheduled to go on until 23 December.

Hours ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government was "ready to answer all questions" and stressed on the importance of maintaining decorum.