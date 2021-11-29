Parliament Session: Farm Laws Repeal Bill Passed in LS Amid Opposition Ruckus
Last year, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the winter session was not held.
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha amid vehement protest by Opposition MPs.
The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday, 29 November, with opposition sloganeering for discussion on farmers' issues, leading to both the Houses being adjourned till 12 noon, and then 2 pm for a second time.
The Winter Session is scheduled to go on until 23 December.
Hours ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government was "ready to answer all questions" and stressed on the importance of maintaining decorum.
Both houses of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and Lok Sabha, will hold proceedings simultaneously for the next 20 working days.
As per a Lok Sabha notice, 26 new bills, including the highly-anticipated bill seeking to ban cryptocurrency and one revoking the three agricultural laws will be introduced in the Parliament during the session.
On Wednesday, 24 November, the Union Cabinet had cleared 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021'– the draft legislation seeking to rescind the three contentious farm laws after over a year of protests.
Past three Parliamentary sessions were also cut short in view of the health emergency.
The Winter Sessions is expected to be stormy as it comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa.
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill Passed in LS Amid Protest, House Adjourned
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed by Lok Sabha amid ruckus by Opposition MPs. Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, demanded discussion on the Bill in the House.
TMC MPs Stage Protest Over Farm Laws Repeal Bill
Trinamool Congress MPs staged a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue, calling for a discussion over Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, ANI reported.
"TMC wanted to have a discussion on Farm Laws Repeal Bill but the government is afraid to discuss the conditions of the farmers. Government is not giving Opposition a chance to speak on behalf of the farmers", TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said.
Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Sloganeering Over Farmers' Issues
Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon, after Opposition MPs sloganeered for a discussion on farmer's issue.
