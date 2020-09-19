97 People Died on Shramik Trains Till 9 September: Govt tells RS

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed the Rajya Sabha on Saturday, 19 September, that a total of 97 people reportedly died while travelling on-board Shramik Special Trains between 1 May and 9 September.

While responding to a query by TMC MP Derek O’Brien regarding the number of deaths, the railway minister also revealed that in cases of unnatural deaths, the police registers FIRs under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).