8.50% Interest Rate to Subscribers for FY21: Central Board, EPFO

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday, 4 March announced the interest rates on deposits for the financial year 2020-21 to be 8.50 percent, same as the previous financial year.

Despite speculations of the interest rates on Provident Fund deposits decreasing amid the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent economic crisis, the rate was unchanged.

The EPFO took the decision in Srinagar, at the 228th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees under the chairmanship of Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment. Santosh Kumar Gangwar.