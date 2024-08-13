At Least 8,000 Lose Jobs as India's Startups, Big Tech Focus on Profits, AI

At least 8,000 persons have been laid off by 32 companies across India till August this year, according to layoffs.fyi, a real-time layoff tracker. Most of these companies are startups falling in the Information Technology (IT) sector. The maximum number of layoffs this year came from Paytm, which reportedly let go of at least 3,500 employees in June.

Across the world, over 1.30 lakh layoffs have taken place this year alone, including major ones among the Big Tech. On 1 August, Intel let go of 15,000 employees – which is equal to 15 percent of its workforce – in an attempt “to deliver $10 billion in cost savings in 2025.”

Even as layoffs continue in the tech sector, overall hiring is witnessing a downward trend. According to Naukri Jobspeak June 2024 report, white collar hiring has witnessed a decline of 8 percent as compared to last year. The Jobspeak report calculates and records month-on-month hiring activity based on the job listings on the portal Naukri.com.