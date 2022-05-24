8 Killed, 28 Injured as Private Bus Collides With Truck in Karnataka’s Hubballi

Eight people were killed and 28 injured in a collision between a private passenger bus and a rice-laden truck on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway (NH4) near Hubballi on Tuesday midnight, 24 May.

Bengaluru Police said that six people were killed on the spot while two died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Both the drivers were killed on the spot due to the impact of the collision, said the police.

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram told Hindustan Times that the accident took place between 12.30 am and 1 am. He said that the private bus from Kolhapur was en route to Bengaluru.