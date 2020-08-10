740 Tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate From Chennai to Be Shifted to Hyd

A consignment of 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in 37 containers costing Rs 1.80 crore was imported by Sri Amman Chemicals in 2015 as fertiliser from Korea.

However, as the importer did not have the necessary licence, the importer had also misclassified explosive grade ammonium nitrate as fertiliser grade, reported The New Indian Express. The Customs Department confiscated the entire consignment and had it stored in Sattva CFS, Manali in Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled that 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at the Beirut port in Lebanon exploded on Tuesday, 4 August, killing 135 persons and injuring thousands.