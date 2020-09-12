70-Yr-Old Raped, Beaten in UP’s Ballia; Cops Say Accused Arrested
A case was registered against the 25-year-old after the nephew of the woman lodged a police complaint.
On Saturday, 12 September, a 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped and beaten by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia. Soon after the incident, the accused, a 25-year-old, was arrested, police said, PTI reported.
According to Satyendra Rai, SHO, Haldi police station, around 4 pm, the man “forcibly” entered the house where the woman was living and allegedly raped her.
“The accused, who used to work in a house near the elderly woman’s residence, also hurled abuses at the woman and thrashed her, he said,” the PTI report mentioned.
A case was registered against the 25-year-old after the nephew of the woman lodged a police complaint. Subsequently, the accused was arrested, the SHO said. He further added that the woman was sent for medical examination.
(With inputs from PTI)
