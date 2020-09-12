70-Yr-Old Raped, Beaten in UP’s Ballia; Cops Say Accused Arrested

On Saturday, 12 September, a 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped and beaten by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia. Soon after the incident, the accused, a 25-year-old, was arrested, police said, PTI reported.

According to Satyendra Rai, SHO, Haldi police station, around 4 pm, the man “forcibly” entered the house where the woman was living and allegedly raped her.