7 Yrs After Nirbhaya Case, Rape Conviction Still As Low As 32%

The charge-sheeting rate in rape cases dropped to 86.6 percent in 2017 from 95.4 percent in 2013, the NCRB statistics show.

Shilpi Jain, who was the defence lawyer in the Alwar rape case wherein a foreign tourist was raped by Bitti Mohanty, son former Odisha director general of police B B Mohanty, said the field-level staff of police dealing with rape investigation need to be made more efficient.