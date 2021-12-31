MHA Extends Validity of Soon-to-Expire FCRA Certificates Till 31 March

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday, 31 December, said that it had extended the validity of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration certificates up to 31 March 2022 for NGOs whose certificates were due to expire between 29 September and 31 March and who have applied for its renewal, or till the date of disposal of FCRA licence renewal application, whichever is earlier.

The MHA has further clarified that in case of NGOs whose FCRA licence renewal plea has already been rejected, the validity of their licence will be deemed to have expired from the date of refusal of the application, rendering it ineligible to receive any foreign funding.